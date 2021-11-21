Prudie Ann Kilgore, 97, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Born in the Rocky Fork area of Wise, VA and lived most of her life there. Mrs. Kilgore is one of the last greatest generation of Americans. She lived thru the Great Depression, the strain of WWII, when her family and friends were serving in faraway lands they have never heard of. This generation did so much, with so little, and appreciated what little they had. They survived and prospered.
After graduation from Wise High School in 1943, she was employed at the Wise county courthouse during the war years. After her marriage, she spent the next twenty years or so as a home maker, taking care of her 3 children, a husband and all the chores of living on a small country farm. She was employed in later years as teacher’s aide in the Wise County school system.
She was a very skilled seamstress, making clothes, quilts, curtains etc. out of necessity in the beginning, but later as an enjoyable hobby. Loved flowers and plants and had a green thumb in caring for them. She was a fortunate woman to have lived this many years, all without any serious health problems or impairments until very recently. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil J. Kilgore; and sisters, Moselle Hunsucker and Gracie Mullins.
Surviving are a son, Larry W. Kilgore of Roanoke, VA; two daughters, Dorothy Kilgore Robertson of Williamsburg, VA; Theresa Kilgore Freeman and husband Scott of Wise, VA; Mrs. Kilgore is also survived by six wonderful grandchildren, Laura K. McMenamin and husband Sean, Angela Robertson, Jonathan Robertson, Amy Robertson, Chris Robertson, and Daniel Freeman and wife Kelly; a sister, Jeanette Craft of Wise, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
“Miss Prudie” departed from Heritage Hall, Wise surrounded by family and staff. She considered this facility her home, and enjoyed being here the last 2 1/2 years of her life. The time spent in Therapy sessions was a fun activity and the weekly session at the in house Beauty Shop was a special treat. The kitchen provided good meals and she didn’t have to cook or wash the dishes anymore. But her favorite luxury was “The Call Button.”
A Special Thank You to the entire staff of Heritage Hall in Wise, VA for their excellent care, advice, support and compassion for Prudie and her family. Also a very special Thank You to Dr. Michael Wheatley, for many years of excellent medical care.
Funeral services for Prudie Kilgore will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Worley Smith officiating.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in the Addington-Hensley Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
