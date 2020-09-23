BIG STONE GAP, VA - Priscilla Faye Smith Barker, 79, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
She was born and raised in Stonega, Va., lived in Chicago, Ill. for 19 years, and had lived in Big Stone Gap in her later years. She loved reading her Bible and worshipping the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Eugenia (Reed) Smith; and two brothers, Ronald Smith and Harold Smith (Barbara Ann).
Surviving are her four daughters, Cynthia Simpson (Robert), Addison, Ill., Theresa Najdowski, Thaxton, Ms., Regina Phillips (Leland), Dryden, Va. and Christina Anderson (Steve), Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Vince Gattuso (Heather), Kathy Cortopassi (Ryan), Tasha Peterson (Chris), Gregory Simpson and Daniela Simpson; six great grandchildren, Shyanne, Hannah, Shauna, Nicholas, Jaci and Keegan; sisters, Charolette Combs (Gale) and Guyann Fultz, both of Big Stone Gap; brother, Jerry Smith (Terri), Blountville, Tn.; sister-in-law, Della Smith, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., E., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Gibson and Rev. Donnie Pickett officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Robert Simpson, Steve Anderson, Chris Peterson, Vince Gattuso, Greg Simpson and Nicholas Gattuso. Honorary pallbearer will be: Keegan Peterson.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Ms. Barker’s family.
To view the obituary and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.