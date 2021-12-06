NORTON, VA.-Preston M. Gibson, 57, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
He graduated from John I. Burton High School and John A. Gupton Mortuary School, Nashville, Tn. He was a former employee of Castle Brothers Track and Roller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Patsy (Dalton) Gibson; sister Tammara Fonseca; nephew, Robert Fonseca; uncle, Steve Dalton; grandparents, Nergie and Delphia Dalton and Beulah Gibson.
Surviving are his son, Gregory Gibson, Lexington, Ky.; daughter, Lauren Gibson Brock (Jake) of Wichita Falls, Tx; grandchildren, Greyson Brock and Carson Brock; brother, Willie Lucas (Michelle), Kingsport; an aunt, Sandra K. Bentley, Bristol, Va.; nieces, Adriana Fonseca (Ronald Hill), Alison Fonseca and Emily Cooper, all of Big Stone Gap, Ashlee Fonseca (Cory), Wise, Va., Nannette Nelson, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Amy Verdi (Patrick), Richmond, Va.; and great nieces and nephews, Peyton and Riley Fonseca, Hunter Lane, Audrey Nelson, “Little Patrick” Verdi, Benjamin Verdi and Ethan Verdi.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 1:00pm Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm Wednesday at the Laurel Grove Cemetery, Norton, Va. with Rev. Jimmy Stidham officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mr. Gibson’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.