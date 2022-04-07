KINGSPORT - Preston Lee Franklin, 27, of Kingsport, TN passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2022.
Preston was born on November 8,1994 in Kingsport. He grew up in the Bloomingdale Community and attended Sullivan North High School. He was of the Baptist faith and had attended Oak Glen Baptist Church.
He had a passion for all sports, football, baseball, basketball, but especially the Atlanta Falcons Football. Preston was a very unique person in so many ways. He was so particular about the way his clothes were folded, to how many times he stirred his food. His obsession with shoes was extraordinary, he didn't want them to have a crease and to be pristine. His sense of humor always brought laughter to the room, and he had such a sweet smirk.
Preston was a family loving guy and always made a point to show for family affairs, and holidays. There came a point in his life that Preston went down the wrong path with his addiction. We, as a family tried to guide him and steer him away from the toxic environment that he was following. Preston did not live the lifestyle that his family wanted for him, but they never stopped loving him. Though he made the wrong choices and the avenue that he followed brought many hardships; the prayers and love that we poured out for his recovery never ended. Our hearts are broken but he is now at peace and Preston will forever be immensely missed. #everyaddictmatters.
He was proceeded in death by an infant brother, Peyton Allen Franklin; uncle, Allen Keith Forrester; aunt, Shannon Babb; maternal great grandfathers, Junior Walters, Fred Forrester; step grandfather, Boyd Mays; paternal grandfather, Danny Franklin; great uncles, Roger Walters and Clifton Franklin.
Left to cherish his memories is his daughters, Jayda and Aleigha Franklin; mother, Laura Forrester Griggs; father, Chris Franklin; sister, Paige Franklin; nephew, Silas Wallen; maternal grandparents, Wetzel Allen Forrester and Cathy Walters Forrester; paternal grandmother, Carol (James) Vaughn; uncle, Paul (Sherry) Forrester; aunt, Vicki Forrester (Brad) Housewright; maternal great grandmothers, Sue Walters and Lura Forrester Mays; 1st cousins, Cody, Whitney, David, Ashley, special great Aunt Deb Blair; mother of his children, Holly Carrico; very special friend, Petra Fishley; several other great aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers Saturday, 9th from 4:00 til 6:00. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Danny Sykes officiating. Graveside service will be Sunday 10th, 2:00 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Everyone will meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers, Paul Forrester, Cody Bowen, Ben Blair, Curtis Griggs, Dustin Phillips, and Tyler Daniels; honorary pallbearers, Eddie McClellan, Wetzel Allen Forrester, and Robert Forrester
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.