KINGSPORT - Preston Keith Danna, 40, formerly of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord and his daddy, Larry Danna, December 28, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA, following a brief illness.
He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Preston attended Bloomingdale Baptist Church, Shades of Grace United Methodist Church and Westview Baptist Church.
He enjoyed listening to music on his radio, playing with his fidget spinners and loved spending time with his “brothers” at the Avila Residence, Galax, VA.
Preston was preceded in death by his daddy, Larry Danna; paternal grandmother, Lena Danna and maternal grandfather, James M. Collier.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Marlene Danna; maternal grandmother, Ollie Amos Collier; aunts Melissa Roark and Carolyn Ratliff; “special brother”, Nick Avila, Preston’s “brothers” and staff at the Avila Residence and several cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, January 15, 2021, at the V A Cemetery Annex, 215 Heroes Dr., Mountain Home, TN 37684 (off State of Franklin Rd) with Tim Vaughn officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.
Due to COVID-19, the family request masks be worn and practice social distancing.
The care of Preston Danna and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.