KINGSPORT - Preston Eugene "Gene" Maddux, 75, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Born in Roanoke, Alabama, in 1947, he was the eldest of four siblings. In 1966, he married his high school sweetheart Brenda and attended Auburn University. After graduating from Auburn with a Bachelor of Textile Chemistry in 1969, Gene moved his family to Kingsport, TN, where he worked for Eastman Chemical Company until retiring in 2002. Reverend Gene was a pastor at numerous churches, including Kingsport Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Bristol Nazarene Church, and Goshen Valley First Church of God. He coached little league baseball for many years, advocated for children’s education by establishing the PACE organization, and was an avid fan of Auburn sports and the Boston Red Sox. Like many, he battled spiritual and physical hurdles, but his relationship with Christ Jesus kept him grounded in God's truth. Above all, Gene was the father of five children who proudly continued his legacy in the Service of Christ.

