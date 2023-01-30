KINGSPORT - Preston Eugene "Gene" Maddux, 75, of Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Born in Roanoke, Alabama, in 1947, he was the eldest of four siblings. In 1966, he married his high school sweetheart Brenda and attended Auburn University. After graduating from Auburn with a Bachelor of Textile Chemistry in 1969, Gene moved his family to Kingsport, TN, where he worked for Eastman Chemical Company until retiring in 2002. Reverend Gene was a pastor at numerous churches, including Kingsport Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Bristol Nazarene Church, and Goshen Valley First Church of God. He coached little league baseball for many years, advocated for children’s education by establishing the PACE organization, and was an avid fan of Auburn sports and the Boston Red Sox. Like many, he battled spiritual and physical hurdles, but his relationship with Christ Jesus kept him grounded in God's truth. Above all, Gene was the father of five children who proudly continued his legacy in the Service of Christ.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Preston William Maddux and Beatrice Newman Maddux; brother, Jerral Wayne Maddux; sister, Rhonda Maddux Earl; niece, Andrea Leigh Maddux.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 56 years, Brenda; children: Ginger Yvonne Ketron and husband John, Alexander Eugene Maddux and wife Candace, Andrew Keith Maddux and wife Renee, Aaron Matthew Maddux and wife Kelly, Julie Annette Woods and husband Bradley; grandchildren: Russ, Kristen and husband Jason, Heather, Avyn, Megan; siblings: David Wayne Maddux and wife Deborah, Randall Lee Maddux and wife Angela; brother-in-law, David Earl, sister-in-law, Debbie; several nieces and nephews; a multitude of special friends.
Visitation will be held at Kingsport Community Church on Friday, February 3rd, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will follow, with Pastor Steven Collins officiating.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 4th, at East Lawn Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Kingsport Community Church at 10:45 to go in the procession.
Pallbearers are Russ Ketron, Heather Maddux, Avyn Maddux, Megan Maddux, Mark Ralph, Steve Chapman, and Justin Quillen.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Maddux family.