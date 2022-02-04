Acts 20:27 “For I have not shunned to declare unto you all the counsel of God.”
Preacher Larry Thomas Bales, age 84, of Bristol, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 13, 1937 in Red Ash, VA, a son of the late Cecil and Naomi (White) Bales and has lived in the Bristol area since 1972. He was a retired truck driver. His true service was serving the Lord in ministry. He preached at Deck Valley Baptist Church for over 14 years where he was a member. Preacher Bales also pastored at Charity Baptist Church and Alvarado Baptist Church. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jean Bandy Bales; daughter, Sharon Marie Osborne; brothers, Jerry Bales and Cecil Bales, Jr. (died in infancy). Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Betty Sue Bales; children, Jeffrey Thomas Bales and wife Tammy, Vicki Lynn Watson and husband Bobby, Regina Kelly Birmingham and husband Matt, Donna Renee Shupe and husband Langley; grandchildren, Jesse Bales, Jake Birmingham, Will Birmingham, Greg Osborne, Kelly Osborne, Jennifer Harris, Laura Shupe, and Abigail Shupe; eight great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Griffith; brother, Michael Bales; step sons, Alan Cumbow and wife Dara, Mike Cumbow and wife Holly; one step granddaughter; four step grandsons; one step great granddaughter.
The committal service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022 in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Mark Baumgarner and Rev. Steve Pierce officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Bales, Jake Birmingham, Will Birmingham, Brandon Harris, Alan Cumbow, Michael Cumbow, Howard Dean and the Men of Deck Valley Baptist Church.
