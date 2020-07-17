KINGSPORT - Preacher Elmo C. Owens, II, 69, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2020 after a long courageous battle with leukemia.
Elmo retired from American Electric Power. For over 40 years, he served as the Minister for Starting Point Prison Ministries. He was a member of West View Baptist Church. He was a faithful servant of God in every aspect of his life. Elmo deeply loved his wife and best friend Sharon and was a loving and caring stepfather. He loved going to the beach and peer fishing, but most of all spending time with family and friends. Elmo graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1970.
He is preceded in death by his father Elmo Clarence Owens; grandmother Edith Gonce; and stepdaughter JoAnn Williams. Elmo’s mother Herdesene Hicks of Kingsport, TN passed away the following day on July 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Owens; stepdaughter Debra Gardner and husband John of Kingsport, TN; stepsons Jonathan Williams of Charleston, SC and Travis Christian of Kingsport, TN; step grandchildren Lacodya Collins and husband Dustin, Katelynn Williams, Sean King and wife Elaine, Jacob Williams and Megan Williams; step granddaughter Annalise Collins; along with other family and many special friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Edwin McElroy and all the caring and supportive staff at the Regional Cancer Center.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, July 20, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 12:00 pm with Pastor Travis Pierson and Preacher Ron Adams.
Graveside service to follow in the Garden of the Apostles at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the Owens family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Owens family.