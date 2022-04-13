CHURCH HILL - Pong Hwan "Billy" Kim was born March 2, 1956, in Seoul, South Korea. He moved to the United States at 16 and became an American citizen. He met his future wife Sunhee Kim on May 28, 2008 and fell in love at first sight. They married August 8, 2008 and built a beautiful life together. Billy passed away peacefully at their home in Goshen Valley on April 8th, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mitch Russell officiating.
