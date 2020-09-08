Polly Rosemary Mullins Bell, Left this earthly realm on August 31st 2020, after a long battle with failing health. She was 91 years old.
Rosemary was born on September 24th, 1928 in Tarpon Dickenson County VA, and a resident of Kingsport since she was a teen.
It would be wrong to say that Rosie (Known by family and friends) lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Rosemary stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Rosemary, Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight.
Rosemary was a graduate of Sullivan High School 1946, she attended Whitney Business School in Kingsport. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport. Rosemary was an avid book reader and animal lover. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, and loving mother
She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Julia Mullins; Husband Harold G. Bell Sr.; Brothers Paul, Howard and Charles Mullins; Sister June Goss; Daughter in law Louise Bell
Left to cherish her memory is her Son Harold George Bell; Daughter Shelby Elizabeth Bell; Grandaughter Stephanie Hodnette (Pierce Hodnette); Great Grandsons Zackary, Dawson, and Lane
Private graveside service will be held at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church cemetery on September 11th at 1:00 p.m.