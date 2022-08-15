DUFFIELD, VA - Polly Anita (McClellan) Butler, 57, Duffield, VA passed away, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap, VA.
Polly was born in Virginia Beach, VA on March 7, 1965, and is the daughter of Buddy and Brenda (Dykes) McClellan.
Other than her parents, she is survived by her husband, Rev. Gennis Butler, sons, Aaron Butler, and Matthew Butler and wife, Jessica, grandson, Matthew Butler, Jr., sisters, Christy Day and husband, John, and Jenny McClellan, brother, Willie Frye and wife, Tessa, aunt, Jean Anthony and husband, Rick, nephews, Mason Frye and wife, Holly, John, William, and Andy (Madison) Day, great niece, Aphtyn Day, sisters-in-law, Rita (Robert) Falin, Cathy Butler, Lesa (Mark) Falin, and Loretta (Junior) Kerns, brothers-in-law, Alvin Butler, Calvin Butler, and Morris Butler, along with several cousins.
The family will receive friends from 2-3-p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Hal Calhoun officiating. The New Life Freewill Baptist Church Choir will provide the music.
Burial will follow in the Page Cemetery in the Robinette Valley community of Scott County, VA. Men of the New Life Freewill Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers.