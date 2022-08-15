DUFFIELD, VA - Polly Anita (McClellan) Butler, 57, Duffield, VA passed away, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap, VA.

Polly was born in Virginia Beach, VA on March 7, 1965, and is the daughter of Buddy and Brenda (Dykes) McClellan.

