ROGERSVILLE - Pleasie ( Pleas ) Lee Lawson, age 91, of Rogersville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. Pleas was saved at age 12 at New Salem Church. He served in the U S Army and retired from IPC Dennison. He was retired farmer and also a member of the American Legion Post 21. He was a member and Deacon of Spires Chapel Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 2:00 till 4:00 pm at Christian Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev. John North, Rev Robbie Linkous, and Jacob Linkous officiating. Military graveside service will follow on Sunday at Choptack Cemetery with the Army National Guard and Hawkins County Color Guard. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.