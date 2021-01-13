SURGOINSVILLE - Pleas Kenneth Bass, age 81, of Surgoinsville, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was a member of Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Bass was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He served as an alderman for the city of Surgoinsville for 6 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harper "Harp" and Captolia "Cap" Hazel Horne Bass; sisters, Virginia Noe and Ruby Carroll Mooney; brother, William "Bill" Harper Bass, Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Dykes and husband, Terry of Rogersville and Jennifer McAmis and husband, Myron of Greeneville; son, Johnny Bass and wife, Rita of Morristown; granddaughters, Alisha Montgomery and husband, Jason, Allison Dykes and Mattie McAmis; sister, Dorothy Housewright Cunningham of Church Hill; great-granddaughter, Avery Montgomery; brother, Ralph Bass of Columbia, SC; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Pastor George Winegar officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Bass family.