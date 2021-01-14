SURGOINSVILLE - Pleas Kenneth Bass, age 81, of Surgoinsville, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 15, 2021 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Pastor George Winegar officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
