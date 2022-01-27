Phyllis Williams passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022 at Bridgepointe Health Campus in Vincennes, IN.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, January 28, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. To attend the services virtually, please follow the link below https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8665540570.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery.
The family requests everyone planning to attend the services, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
