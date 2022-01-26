Phyllis Williams passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022 at Bridgepointe Health Campus in Vincennes, IN. Although she fought a long battle with dementia, she kept her happy disposition until her final days.
She loved people and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. During the summer months, Phyllis could be found visiting with neighbors on the porch. She enjoyed eating out, and her favorite foods were hamburgers and ice cream. She attended the Log House Church in Weber City until her move to Indiana in 2018.
She was born on June 4, 1939 to the late Alvin F. and Eileen Adams Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Williams; brother, Maurice Williams; sister, June Peters; and brother-in-law, Burl Peters.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Spivey (Gerald) of Vincennes, IN; grandsons, Andy Spivey of Vincennes, IN. and Adam Spivey (Rebekah) of Huntsville, TX; special sister-in-law, Martha Williams of Kingsport, TN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday, January 28, 2022 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. To attend the services virtually, please follow the link below https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/8665540570.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery.
The family requests everyone planning to attend the services, please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
To express condolences to the Williams family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com