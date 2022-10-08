Phyllis Turner, born to the late C.V. and Zella Owens on 11/9/44, went to her eternal home on Thursday night, 10/6/22. Her loving family surrounded her. She was met at heaven’s gate, not only by her savior, but also by her loved ones that went on before her, Ken her husband of 56 years; sister,Wendy Owens; brothers, Douglas McAurthor and Charles Drake Owens; and special niece, Amy Lawson.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Easterling and son-in-law Troy; son, Kenny and daughter in law Tammy; grandkids and the loves of her life’s, Katie and Patrick Turner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donnah (Melissa) Monroe and Marcus and Duranda (Randi) Linkous and Eddie; several nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in Christ; and her grand dog, Milo who sat with her every time he came to visit.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video