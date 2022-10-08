Phyllis Turner, born to the late C.V. and Zella Owens on 11/9/44, went to her eternal home on Thursday night, 10/6/22. Her loving family surrounded her. She was met at heaven’s gate, not only by her savior, but also by her loved ones that went on before her, Ken her husband of 56 years; sister,Wendy Owens; brothers, Douglas McAurthor and Charles Drake Owens; and special niece, Amy Lawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Easterling and son-in-law Troy; son, Kenny and daughter in law Tammy; grandkids and the loves of her life’s, Katie and Patrick Turner; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donnah (Melissa) Monroe and Marcus and Duranda (Randi) Linkous and Eddie; several nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in Christ; and her grand dog, Milo who sat with her every time he came to visit.
Phyllis lived her legacy daily by being kind, caring, and compassionate. She was an employee at Dr. Golforth’s office for many years then moved on to Hawkins Elementary until retirement. The very few times she got aggravated, she was going to say, “oh sugar, “and if it was really bad, “Oh Sugarfoot!” She loved the beach, homecoming at church, playing golf, bowling on the bowling league friends, and walking. She loved her Sunday School Class and teacher Joyce Proper. Special thanks to her friend and caregiver Linda Scism that allowed her to stay home a little longer.
The family will receive friends at Christian-Sells Funeral Home on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 5-7 pm. Funeral services will immediately follow with Rev. Douglas Seymore officiating. Graveside service will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at McKinney Cemetery located at 110 West Main Street Rogersville.Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.