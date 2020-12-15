KINGSPORT - Phyllis R. Williams, 97, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born October 28, 1923, in Clinchfield, VA to the late Dewey and Grace Chaffin LaForce.
Phyllis was a loving, caring and committed Christian lady who enjoyed spending quality time with her family and working puzzles.
She lived and worked in Ohio for many years before moving back to Kingsport to retire.
Phyllis was a member of Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir. One of her greatest joys in life was visiting the Holy Land seven times with her pastor and fellow church members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Hurd; brothers, Jim, Carl, Lon and Cecil LaForce.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Joyce Owens, Frances Winebarger, Wanda Webb, Janice Helton and Carol Watkins; brother, Pete LaForce; special niece, Nina Hall who extended her care and kindness for many years.
A Committal Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Thursday, December 17, 2020, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. Pastor Phil Whittemore will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Salvation Army, 505 Dale Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Phyllis R. Williams and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.