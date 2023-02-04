After You’re Gone (song and lyrics by Iris Dement)
“There’ll be laughter even after your gone
I’ll find reason to face that empty dawn
I’ve memorized each line of your face
And not even death can ever erase
The story they tell to me
I’ll miss you, oh how I’ll miss you
I’ll dream of you and I’ll cry a million tears
But the sorrow will pass
And the one thing that will last
Is the love that you’ve given to me”
Phyllis Rita (Rogers) Hoss, born Phyllis Rita Davis, flew away on January 31, 2023.
Born in 1943 to Jack and Roberta Davis, she was the second of four children. In addition to her momma and daddy, her younger sister, Linda (Davis) Bradshaw and older brother, Hagan Davis went before her. Her remaining brother, Jackie Davis (wife Suzi), has been and still is a loving presence of her life.
She was also preceded in death by her devoted and love of her life, Bill Hoss. Mom often said Bill treated her with love, care and compassion…which he truly did. Theirs will be a wonderful reunion.
Mom stood just a little over five feet tall as measured by her body. Her heart, soul, faith and hard work however made her ten feet tall. She was working in tobacco fields and doing other farmwork before most kids her age were in first grade. And she never stopped working as she took care of her family her entire life. Mom never put anything before her family. Once, while working in a factory job, she went to a vending machine while on break to get an apple. The price of the apple had gone up. Mom didn’t buy it. Instead, she brought the dollar and few cents home to help take care of her kids (we know this story from one of her co-workers who actually bought the apple for her). What did Mom do? She brought that apple home for us.
Mom/Mamaw is survived by four children: son David Rogers and partner Reagan, son Jeff Rogers and wife Vicki, daughter Melissa (Sissy) Caldwell and husband Andy and son Anthony (Tony) Rogers and wife Toni. She is also survived by her special step-daughter, Angie Hoss.
Mom/Mamaw has eight grandchildren: Spc. Benjamin Caldwell and wife Brook, Katy Caldwell, Dr. Lindsey Rogers, Dr. Morgan (Rogers) Peters and husband Avery, Matthew Rogers and wife Erin, Emily Wassum and husband Josh, Logan Rogers and Jackie Slaughter.
Mom has three great-grandchildren: Josephine (Josie) Wassum and soon to arrive sister, and Hayden Williamson-Caldwell.
Mom has been blessed with many special friends: her best and dearest friend Jean Truelove and Jean’s entire family, sister-in-law Shelby Davis, Bob and Betty Caldwell, Brenda Sisk, Tony and Mary Slaughter, Brenda Porter, Bob Booher, and so many others.
Mom’s wishes are to be cremated and her ashes to be buried beside her husband, Bill, in Church Hill, TN.
Memorial and burial services will be briefly delayed to allow for all of Mom’s family to be present. Notice of memorial and burial services will be posted in this newspaper as soon as possible.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, if you wish to make a memorial donation, please do so to Pet Works (Kingsport Animal Shelter), 3101 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105