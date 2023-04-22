Phyllis R. Hoss Apr 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Announcement of memorial services for Phyllis Rita (Rogers) Hoss, born Phyllis Rita Davis, who flew away on January 31, 2023.Mom’s obituary was presented in this newspaper on Sunday, February 5, 2023.Now that all of Mom’s family and friends can be present, her memorial service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt. Carmel, TN. All are welcome to visit and remember Mom from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. A celebration of life service will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, open to everyone.Graveside services, where Mom will go to rest beside her beloved husband, Bill, will be held after 4:00 pm and is reserved for immediate family only. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Press LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Anna Ruth Sanders Little Elizabeth Turner Simpson Marsha Neeley Lawson Gwendell Wayne Estepp Mr. Wayne R. Jeffers Ronald Chris Brown Doyle E. Morelock Violet Sue Fletcher Robert Fultz, Sr. Violet Sue Fletcher