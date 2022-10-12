KINGSPORT - Phyllis Gentry, 74, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Saturday, October 8, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. As the mother of four boys, Phyllis had her hands full from the beginning. She was a one-of-a-kind woman with a heart of gold. Her hobbies included planting flowers, attending yard sales, loving on her pets (Mia and Joker) and above all, spending time with her family. Phyllis leaves us with a hole in our hearts that can’t be filled, but we know she is waiting for us just inside the gates of heaven.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rosie Gentry, and several brothers and sisters.

