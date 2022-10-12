KINGSPORT - Phyllis Gentry, 74, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Saturday, October 8, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. As the mother of four boys, Phyllis had her hands full from the beginning. She was a one-of-a-kind woman with a heart of gold. Her hobbies included planting flowers, attending yard sales, loving on her pets (Mia and Joker) and above all, spending time with her family. Phyllis leaves us with a hole in our hearts that can’t be filled, but we know she is waiting for us just inside the gates of heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Rosie Gentry, and several brothers and sisters.
Phil is survived by sons, Jeff Hinkle and his children, Geoff and Averi, Terry Hinkle and wife, Kim and their children, Angie, Ashley, Amber and Austin, Bruce Hinkle and his children, Casie and Zackary, and Mark Hinkle; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Harris, Linda Reed (Dallas), Kenneth Gentry (Carlas), Clyde Gentry, and Johnny Gentry (Pam); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 pm.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff, Terry, Bruce, Mark, Geoff and Austin Hinkle.