THOMASVILLE, NC - Phyllis Jones Melton, 80, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2022.
Phyllis was born on February 14, 1942 in Scott County, VA, to the late Howard and Pattie Hicks Fields. Phyllis, along with her younger sister Eileene, were raised by her older sister Peggy and her husband Dale Collins as their own children.
In addition to her parents, preceding her in death were her husbands Robert Eugene "Pete" Jones (1990), Robert "Bob" Melton (2018) and four sisters (Helen Jarret, Peggy Collins, Shirley Almany and Eileene Ward) and three brothers (Roger Collins, Jay Fields and Harold Fields).
Phyllis is survived by her son, A. Pete Jones (wife Susan Winter Jones) and sister Gail Collins.
She was a former resident of Kingsport TN, Homestead FL, CA, Baltimore MD, Scottsville KY, High Point NC, LaVergne TN, Lake City FL, and lived in Thomasville NC at the time of her passing.
She was a homemaker, mother, and church pianist in her younger days for the Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Kingsport TN. She assisted in operating and managing a country store as a family business in rural Kentucky, and later worked at Baker Furniture in High Point.
She enjoyed many hours with her friends at the Davidson County-Thomasville Senior Center. She loved them all and she looked forward to spending time with them.
She enjoyed reading, puzzles of any kind and was an avid sports Atlanta Braves baseball fan.
A funeral service for Phyllis Melton will be Friday July 22, 2022 at 2 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home. Rev. Dan Bradley will officiate.