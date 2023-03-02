DUNGANNON, VA - Phyllis Marie (Gibson) Sluss, 71, Dungannon, VA, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at her residence.
Phyllis was born in Kingsport, TN, on March 3, 1951, and was the daughter of the late George and Rena Gibson.
Phyllis enjoyed attending outside activities, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Johnny Sluss, 4 sisters, Maxie Dockery, Mary Adams, Pauline Massey, and Kathleen Gillenwater, and 3 brothers, George (Lidge) Gibson, Jr., Ralph Gibson, and Eugene Gibson preceded her in death.
She leaves behind her 4 children, Jennifer Pierson, Jamie Carver and husband, Tony, Melissa Crouch and husband, Tony, and Matthew Pierson and wife, Alishia; 1 special granddaughter, Miranda Pierson; 6 granddaughters; 6 great-granddaughters; brother, Kyle Gibson and wife, Annie; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-8p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home, with Rev. George Gibson and Preacher Jim Gibson officiating. Toke Hensley, and the Clinch River Boys will provide the music. Graveside services will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help pay for funeral expenses.
An online guest register is available for the Sluss family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Phyllis Marie (Gibson) Sluss.
