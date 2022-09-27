Phyllis M. Clark Sep 27, 2022 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Phyllis M. Clark, 77, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022.Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Section F at Oak Hill Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Phyllis M. Clark and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you