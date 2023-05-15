BLOUNTVILLE - Phyllis Jones Moore, 90, of Blountville peacefully entered her eternal home on May 12, 2023 after a brief illness. As a lifelong resident of Blountville, Phyllis attended Emory United Methodist Church where she has served in many capacities over the years including the music ministry, crocheting ministry, and the "Prayer Warriors Group". She served her community in countless ways before finally retiring from Sullivan County Offices at the sweet age of 85 years old. Her work ethic, determination and faithfulness were always displayed to those she served throughout life's journey. Phyllis’s greatest achievement in life was serving as a Mama and Nana to a countless community of people. A devout servant and child of God, she was best known for bringing light, positivity, and comfort to everyone in her presence. She asks that there be no tears shed but rather celebration and praise to our Father in Heaven for all his many blessings.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Carrie Jones; husband, Jim Moore; son, Tony Moore; grandson, Wesley Harkleroad and friend, Dale Reece.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you