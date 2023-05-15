BLOUNTVILLE - Phyllis Jones Moore, 90, of Blountville peacefully entered her eternal home on May 12, 2023 after a brief illness. As a lifelong resident of Blountville, Phyllis attended Emory United Methodist Church where she has served in many capacities over the years including the music ministry, crocheting ministry, and the "Prayer Warriors Group". She served her community in countless ways before finally retiring from Sullivan County Offices at the sweet age of 85 years old. Her work ethic, determination and faithfulness were always displayed to those she served throughout life's journey. Phyllis’s greatest achievement in life was serving as a Mama and Nana to a countless community of people. A devout servant and child of God, she was best known for bringing light, positivity, and comfort to everyone in her presence. She asks that there be no tears shed but rather celebration and praise to our Father in Heaven for all his many blessings.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Carrie Jones; husband, Jim Moore; son, Tony Moore; grandson, Wesley Harkleroad and friend, Dale Reece.
Survivors include daughters, Alisa Fleenor of Blountville, Deena Moore-Bryant (Sam) of Winston Salem, NC; extra daughters, Jeanie Gammon (Sam) and Krys Rose (Vince) of Michigan; daughter-in-law, Karen Moore; grandchildren, Karey Stewart and Isaiah Fleenor both of Blountville, Rachel Giampietro of Kingsport, and Jenna Moore-Bryant of the home; great-granddaughters, Lexy, Elena, and Camilla; siblings, Mr. Earl Jones and wife, Jane and Mrs. Pat Duncan and husband, Gerald both of Blountville, and sister-in-law, Linda Aliff (Johnny) of Virginia; and a vast array of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she leaves behind - all of whom she loved so very dearly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, at Emory United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Melissa Malcolm and Pastor Dave Poore, officiating.
Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 18, at Emory United Methodist Church. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet by 10:30 a.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport to go in procession.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude's Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Phyllis Moore Memorial fund at Emory United Methodist Church, 425 Emory Church Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.