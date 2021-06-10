KINGSPORT - Phyllis Jean Shelton Johnson, 85, was born September 16, 1935 at her home at 1308 Riverside Ave. and passed away quietly and peacefully in that home on June 8, 2021.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Even more, she loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Phyllis was a member of Riverside Ave. Baptist Church since 1958. She served the church in many capacities. She was church secretary, treasurer, choir member, caretaker, but her true calling was a God ordained teacher.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Cecil Johnson; parents, William and Helen Phillips Shelton; daughter, Rhonda Johnson Roberts; grandson, Jack Roberts; and great-granddaughter, Izabella Roberts.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Patsy Shelton Stewart; daughters, Teresa Johnson and Becky Johnson; nine grandchildren: Bridgette Johnson, Leah Johnson – both of Kingsport, TN, Alissa Wendland Guevara (Anthony) – Hendersonville, NC; Wolfgang Wendland II (Davanna) – Erwin; Ashton Roberts (Jennifer) – Winston Salem, NC; Adam Roberts – Johnson City, TN; Elizabeth Roberts Williams (Thomas) – Nashville, TN; Dustin Roberts – Johnson City, TN; Mary Roberts – Kingsport, TN; six great-grandchildren: Zion Roberts, Aiden Villa, Riley Roberts, Keegan Wendland, Penelope Wendland, Magnolia Wendland; and one special friend, Lois Wooten France.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Riverside Ave. Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 12:00pm at the church with Pastor Colt Vaughn, Rev. Charles Roberts, Rev. Kelvin Bishop, and Pastor Duane Williams officiating.
Phyllis will be laid to rest beside her husband on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Good Shepherd.
Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Johnson family.