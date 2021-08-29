KINGSPORT - Phyllis Jean (Bishop) Collins, 77, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She enjoyed reading and going yard hopping with her sister Carolyn. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, and sister who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Kenneth Wade Collins; parents, Frank and Helen Bishop and brother, Charles Bishop.
Surviving are her daughter, Teresa Bridges; sons, Ken Collins, Jr. and wife Aliceson and Randy Collins; grandchildren, Dustin Hensley, David Hensley, Cori Morelock and husband Seth, Cody Collins, Brandon Collins and Conner Collins; great-grandchildren, Ronin Hensley, Sophie and Mason Morelock, and Tristen Hensley; sisters, Joyce Grayson and Carolyn Roberts.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN with Rev. Rick Meade officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:45 PM at the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aunt Carolyn and Tammy Fisher for all of the care and wonderful meals they have provided to mom during her illness.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Collins family.