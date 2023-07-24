GATE CITY, VA - Phyllis Jane (Tipton) Combs, 81, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born in Scott County, VA, on June 23, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Johnny Martin Tipton and Sarah Elizabeth Hammonds Tipton.
Phyllis attended Tipton’s Chapel Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all.
Along with her parents, her sister, Annette Haynes, and brother, John Gary Tipton preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rev. James (Jimmy) Combs, Gate City, VA; son, Marty Combs (Mamie Minton), Kingsport, TN; daughter, Regina France (Rick), Kingsport, TN, and Angie Hammonds (Keith), Weber City, VA; sister, Marlene Davidson, Gate City, VA; sister-in-law, Wilma Tipton, Church Hill, TN; brother, Bobby Tipton (Vicki), Gate City, VA; brother-in-law, Richard Haynes; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Tuesday, July 25,2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Roger Herron and Rev. Robbie Dockery officiating. Ronnie Tipton and Nancy Peters will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
Grandchildren and family will serve as pallbearers.