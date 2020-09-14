KINGSPORT - Phyllis Irene Rose Richardson, 80 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a retired decorator. Phyllis was a member of Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garfield and Bertha Rose; husband, Alfred Richardson, Sr.; son, Alfred Richardson, Jr.; daughter, Debra Collins.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Bragg and husband Chris; grandchildren, Jacob Richardson, Jessica Ray, April Taylor and husband Danny, Toby Collins, Josh Collins and wife Amanda, Cory Collins and wife Mary, Hollee Bragg and Haylee Park and husband Chan; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Peggy Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Full Gospel Church of Jesus Christ, 131 Prospect Church Road, Gate City, VA.
A celebration of life service will follow at 7 pm at the church with Pastor Margaret Price officiating. The Collins Family will provide the music.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Richardson family.