Phyllis Hartsock Mar 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Phyllis Hartsock, age 69, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Phyllis Hartsock Funeral Home Arrangement Pass Away Kingsport Date Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.