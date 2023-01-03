KINGSPORT - Phyllis Gwendolyn Wilcox, 92, of Kingsport, passed away at her home on Friday, morning December 30, 2022. She was born to the late Grandvel Howard and Vivian Beatrice (Jones) Jennings.
Phyllis was a member of the Baptist faith. She retired from WT Grants after many years of dedicated service. In her free time Phyllis enjoyed making quilts, crocheting and keeping bees with her late husband Daniel. Phyllis was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt to all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her first husband, Emmitt Edwards; husband, Daniel Wilcox; brothers, Thomas, William “Bill” and James Jennings.
Survivors include her sisters, Betty Sturgill and Joe Ann Hill; brother, John Jennings Sr. (Margie); stepson, Jan Wilcox; step-grandchildren, Jeff and Leah; two step great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Wilcox family will receive friends on Friday, January 6, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home form 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Travis Pearson officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of the Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park. Jerry Doran, Terry Doran, Sherman Hill, Shaw Hill, Glen Stometz and John Jennings Jr. will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Wilcox family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081