KINGSPORT - Phyllis Gwendolyn Wilcox, 92, of Kingsport, passed away at her home on Friday, morning December 30, 2022. She was born to the late Grandvel Howard and Vivian Beatrice (Jones) Jennings.

Phyllis was a member of the Baptist faith. She retired from WT Grants after many years of dedicated service. In her free time Phyllis enjoyed making quilts, crocheting and keeping bees with her late husband Daniel. Phyllis was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt to all who knew her.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.