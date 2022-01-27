CHURCH HILL - Phyllis G. Peters Pierson, 86 of Church Hill, TN, formerly of Gate City, VA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. To view the obituary please visit our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.
Trending Now
-
Pickup crashes into house in Mount Carmel
-
SW Virginia Notes: McClung continues to post big numbers in NBA G-League
-
Watch now: Hawn appeals firing as Sullivan teacher to Chancery Court
-
Student arrested after pulling gun at Cora Cox Academy
-
'Years ahead of its time' 50 years ago, former Mason and Dixon headquarters being gutted and stripped