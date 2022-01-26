CHURCH HILL - Phyllis G. Peters Pierson, 86 of Church Hill, TN, formerly of Gate City, VA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA
