CHURCH HILL - Phyllis G. Peters Pierson, 86 of Church Hill, TN, formerly of Gate City, VA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made to the family online
