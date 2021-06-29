GATE CITY, VA - Phyllis (Hawkins) Dockery, 83, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Lowell Miller officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Dan Christian and Randy Ball will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View at 10:45 a.m., Thursday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Dockery family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
