GATE CITY, VA - Phyllis (Hawkins) Dockery, 83, Gate City, VA passed away, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Phyllis was born in Russell County, VA on August 11, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Ira and Hazel (Hughes) Hawkins.
She was retired from Norris Industries, Duffield, VA.
In addition to her parents, her sons, Robert and Eddie Hawkins, granddaughter Kenzlei Hobbs, along with several brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
Surviving is her husband, Kenneth Edd Dockery, Gate City, VA, daughters, Tammy Ball and husband, Randy, Church Hill, TN and Kimberly Dockery Hickman, Mount Carmel, TN; grandchildren, Savannah Lawson and husband, Matt, Blountville, TN, Nick Hawkins, Prince George VA, Mekia Hickman, Sullivan Gardens, TN, and several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Dan Christian and Randy Ball will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View at 10:45 a.m., Thursday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Dockery family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Phyllis Dockery.