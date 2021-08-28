KINGSPORT - Phyllis Collins, 77, of Kingsport, went to be with the lord on Friday August 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
