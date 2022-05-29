KINGSPORT - Phyllis Vicars, 88, of Kingsport, entered into Heaven surrounded by her prayerful and praising family. Phyllis loved her family deeply and protected them with her life. She had a beautiful soul and an infectious personality. Her smile could truly light up a room. Her only priority in life above her family was her Lord. She worshiped him endlessly and always proclaimed God’s name. Our hearts ache in her absence, but we find comfort knowing that she is at peace and waiting on our reunion.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Crota Ketron; sister, Shelby Jean Hartsock; and grandchildren, Caleb and Caden.
She is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn Barnette Moore, Pamela Barnette (Dan), Vanessa Johnson Rogers (Scott), Cynthia Johnson Pendleton (Mark), Angela Barnette Bright; sons, Larry Duckworth and Jason Vicars (Tonya); twenty grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; her cherished baby brother Michael Ketron (Beverly); and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7pm on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Jackie Flanary officiating. A graveside service will follow at 12:30pm at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery with Brother Ray Amos officiating.
Pallbearers will be Larry Duckworth, Amber Gravens, Gwendolyn Moore, Michael Rogers, Cory Pendleton, Richard Lovell, Caleb Bright and Kristen Duckworth. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Hildebrant, Timothy Kendrick, Scott Rogers, Brandon Jackson and Dennis Lovell.
