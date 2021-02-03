KINGSPORT - Phyllis Carter Lane, 83, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at N.H.C. She was born March 17, 1937, in Kingsport, to the late Garland and Margaret Carter.
Phyllis was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandsons. She enjoyed hiking with her husband and her daily walks on the Green Belt.
Phyllis retired from J.C. Penney as a salesclerk and attended Crossroads United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Don Lane; brother, Ronnie Carter; special aunt, Gladys Roberts.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Debra Lane and Melinda Lane Blackwell (Johnny); grandsons, Matthew Blackwell and Heath Blackwell (Lydia); sisters, Arlene Bishop and Joy Baker (Jim); sister-in-law, Margaret Creasman; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 am Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating.
The family respectfully requests those attending the Graveside Service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of N.H.C. and Caris Healthcare for their loving care of our mother.
