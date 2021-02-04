KINGSPORT - Phyllis Carter Lane, 83, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at N.H.C.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 am Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Randy Lantz officiating.
The family respectfully requests those attending the Graveside Service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1020 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of N.H.C. and Caris Healthcare for their loving care of our mother.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Phyllis Carter Lane and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.