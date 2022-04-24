CHURCH HILL – Phyllis Cardwell, 75, passed into the arms of her Savior with her family by her side on Friday, April 22, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. The burial will follow to Elms Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Elm Springs United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 177 Church Hill, TN 37642
