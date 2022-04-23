CHURCH HILL – Phyllis Cardwell, 75, passed into the arms of her Savior with her family by her side on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Phyllis was a graduate of Church Hill High School Class of 1966. She Retired from Tennessee Eastman. She was a member of Elm Springs United Methodist Church and gave her life to Christ at a young age. She was a witness to her faith every day. She loved her Church family and was very active in all activities there. She volunteered for many years at Church Hill Food Bank and Meals on Wheels she very much enjoyed donating her time to people in need.
Phyllis and her husband Gerald camped and traveled all over the United States, Europe, and lived for a year in the Netherlands. She loved to hike the Little River Trail in Elkmont. Phyllis was an avid gardener and loved working in her flowers. Phyllis’s warm and vibrant charm will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Minnie (Gibson) Cradic; sister, Patsy Barrett (Cradic).
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Gerald Cardwell; son, Alan Lane and wife Le Ann; stepdaughters, Angela Cardwell Cox and Connie Cardwell; granddaughter, Alexis Hutchins (Chris); great grandson Haven Hutchins; sister, Evelyn Cradic Venoy; brothers, James Cradic and Ray Cradic (Ann); several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. The burial will follow to Elms Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Elm Springs United Methodist Church; P.O. Box 177 Church Hill, TN 37642
