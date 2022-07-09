COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Phyllis C. Ford, 77, of the Colonial Heights community, Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, July 7th, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be at 7:00 with Pastor David Mullins (Colonial Heights Christian Church). Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be CHCC Food Pantry members. Graveside services will be Monday, 11:00 at Holston View Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CHCC Food Pantry or the choice of any local charity.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Palmer of HMG, and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their care for Phyllis during her illness.
An online guest register is available for the Ford family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Phyllis C. Ford.