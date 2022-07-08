COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Phyllis C. Ford, 77, of the Colonial Heights community, Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, July 7th, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
She was born June 23, 1945, to the late Cecil and Gertrude Clendenin in Clinchport, VA. Phyllis was previously a member of Three Bells United Church in Duffield, VA for several years before moving to Colonial Heights in 1997, where she became a member of Colonial Heights Christian Church until her passing.
Phyllis worked at TEC for 2 years before leaving to raise her family. After her kids were in school, Phyllis worked for Scott County Head Start for several years, before retiring to help take care of her grandkids who brought her great enjoyment.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Gennis H. “Hoagie” Ford II; father and mother-in-law, Ellis, and Lillie Belle Ford; nephew, Randall Smith; several brothers-in-law, especially Deryl Ford, who was her camping buddy.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Gennis Ford; daughter Pamela DeLung (Eddie); son Phillip H. Ford (Amy); grandchildren Sarah, Rachel and Olivia DeLung; Erica and Ellis Ford; Matt DeLung (Jamie) and Ryan Volker (Cathy) and two great-granddaughters Lily and Felicity; sisters Sue Smith, Lucille Bledsoe, Judith Gibson (J.R.), Janice Stata; brother-in-law Wally Ford (Sharon); sisters-in-law Jerry Bishop, Bobbie Ervin, Claralee Lane (Claude), and Nancy Ford; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and her best friends Doris and Bobby Duncan.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be at 7:00 with Pastor David Mullins (Colonial Heights Christian Church). Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be CHCC Food Pantry members. Graveside services will be Monday, 11:00 at Holston View Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CHCC Food Pantry or the choice of any local charity.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Palmer of HMG, and Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their care for Phyllis during her illness.
