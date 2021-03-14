LEBANON, VA – Phyllis Beulah Lambert, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Born October 30, 1923, she was the daughter of the late William and Cynthia Burns. She was a truly loving, caring Christian lady and was a member of Monarch Baptist Church for over seventy years. She was a true “kid whisperer” who devoted much of her time to nurturing and babysitting both family and friends’ kids. The past two years, she has been a resident of Ridgecrest Manor in Duffield where she became one of the favorites of many of the staff. She had a blessed and long life without many illnesses along the way.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Edgar Hatcher Lambert; daughter: Sharon Wells; granddaughter: Cindy White; two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her son: Michael “Bert” Lambert of Duffield, VA; daughter: Sandra White of Denver, CO; three grandchildren: Tiffany White Coppin and husband John of Denver, CO, Wesley Wells, Dustin Lambert and wife Sarah of Big Stone Gap, VA; great-grandchildren: Aidan, Avery and Oaklyn; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Temple Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Cuba Porter and Pastor Greg Stewart officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Combs – Hess Funeral Service.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael “Bert” Lambert, Dustin Lambert, Steve Minton, Harry Sutherland, Ernie Osborne, and Tim Gadd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs - Hess Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs – Hess Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Lambert family.