KINGSPORT - Phyllis Bailey, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 23, 2020. Phyllis Aileen Wilson was born on May 8, 1933 in Bluefield, VA, to Sidney Graham and Bertha Mae Wilson. She graduated from Sullivan High School, and soon after married Fred Bailey in 1951. As a young couple they moved with the Air Force a few times before settling back home in Kingsport for the remainer of their 59 years of marriage.
After raising their three boys, Steve, Jeff and Craig, Phyllis worked in sales at the Fort Henry Mall, followed by several years in the administrative office of Dr. Lady and Dr. Foulk’s dental practice. For fun, Phyllis enjoyed bowling in a ladies’ league, and upon retirement, she and Fred spent many happy years as active and doting grandparents for their eldest great-grandkids, who lovingly called her Mooney.
In her later years, Phyllis enjoyed keeping up with family and friends through one of her favorite pastimes, Facebook. She loved scrolling through pictures and memes, and often shared her own thoughts with others, including scriptural passages and heartfelt messages. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, and in the past few years, has been overjoyed and grateful to have her son, Jeff, at home to assist and care for her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Carl Basil (Bob) Wilson and Carmen Deloris Winegar, her husband, Fred Bailey, and her youngest son, Craig Bailey.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Bailey (and Sherry), and Jeff Bailey, four grandchildren: Allison Bailey Stewart (and Jerry), Rachel Bailey De Luise (and Anthony), Josh Bailey (and Crystal), and Ian Bailey (and Destiny), and 12 great-grandchildren: Stephanie Naegle (and Bradley), Sam, Sara, Bailey, Bella Grace, Isaiah, Laken, Arabella, Teagan, Kairi, Gracie, and Ben, along with one sister, Drexie Loraine Key (and Kenneth), and several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside ceremony will be held early this week at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Phyllis.