GATE CITY - Phyllis B. White, age 75 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

