Phyllis B. White Mar 14, 2023

GATE CITY - Phyllis B. White, age 75 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Odell Beauchamp officiating. Jude Frazier will deliver the eulogy. Music will be provided by Greg & Becky White and Pastor Roger Vineyard.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 16, 2023 in the Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 AM

Pallbearers will be Jake Broadwater, Joe Broadwater, Peyton Broadwater, Kerry Broadwater, Jude Frazier and Billy White.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Holston Valley Medical Center ICU and her caregivers and friends, Cynthia Leon and Carol Saul.

Online condolences may be made to the White family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Phyllis B. White.