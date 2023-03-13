GATE CITY - Phyllis B. White, age 75 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

She was born in Nickelsville, VA on January 8, 1948 to the late Garland Broadwater and Eva Nell Salyer Broadwater. Phyllis was a retired special education elementary school teacher for the Russell County School System. She attended Nickelsville Baptist Church for many years and was a member of Valley of Hope Church in Kingsport, TN. In addition to her parents Mrs. White was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Suzanne Bond.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you