GATE CITY - Phyllis B. White, age 75 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord following a brief illness on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
She was born in Nickelsville, VA on January 8, 1948 to the late Garland Broadwater and Eva Nell Salyer Broadwater. Phyllis was a retired special education elementary school teacher for the Russell County School System. She attended Nickelsville Baptist Church for many years and was a member of Valley of Hope Church in Kingsport, TN. In addition to her parents Mrs. White was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Suzanne Bond.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Frazier (Jeff); grandson, Jude Frazier; brother, Donnie Broadwater (Peggy); nephews, Jake Broadwater (Tana) and Joe Broadwater; niece, Leigh Anne Broadwater; caregivers and friends, Cynthia Leon and Carol Saul; special family friend, Stacy Wood.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Odell Beauchamp officiating. Jude Frazier will deliver the eulogy. Music will be provided by Greg & Becky White and Pastor Roger Vineyard.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 16, 2023 in the Nickelsville Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:55 AM
Pallbearers will be Jake Broadwater, Joe Broadwater, Peyton Broadwater, Kerry Broadwater, Jude Frazier and Billy White.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Holston Valley Medical Center ICU and her caregivers and friends, Cynthia Leon and Carol Saul.