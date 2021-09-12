CHURCH HILL - Phyllis Ann Sellers Bishop, 64, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended Lewis Lane Central Baptist Church. Phyllis was a loving mother, and her grandchildren were her world. She was a very special person to everyone she met. Phyllis loved the outdoors and especially her plants.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Bishop; son, Greggory Hicks; dad, James Elmer Sellers; special friend, Randy Fannon.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Stephanie Johnson (Larry Casey), Bridgette Johnson, and Brooke Johnson; grandchildren, Brooklyn Casey, Holland Johnson, Jacob Casey, and Eli Qualls; mother, Lou Sellers; sisters, Linda Sellers White (Cecil) and Rachel Akens (Randy); brother, Harold Sellers (Connie); special friend, Dempsy Ward; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home or any time at Lou’s residence. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Dave Morelock officiating. The burial will follow to Grassy Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cecil White, Tim White, Travis White, Larry Casey, Christopher Akens, and Dempsy Ward. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lynn Hutson and Randy Akens.
